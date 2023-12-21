Latest tranfer news and rumours – 21 December 2023
The top stories and transfer rumours from Today’s newspapers…
- Chelsea are close to securing a deal to sign teenage Senegal midfielder Pape Daouda Diong from June, when he will turn 18. Diong was in attendance when Chelsea edged past Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.
- Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malan would welcome a move to the Premier League according to reports, which has led to talk of a possible swap deal involving Manchester United’s former Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.
- Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their search for a central defender, with Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo high on the club’s list of January targets.
- Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, who previously played at youth levels for Barcelona and Real Madrid, is on Manchester United’s radar as a possible replacement for Antony.
- Casemiro is weighing up an offer to join the Saudi exodus, with Manchester United prepared to take a big loss on the midfielder they signed for £70m in the summer of 2022.
- Chelsea must beat off strong competition from former manager Jose Mourinho to land Bosnian wonderkid Amar Dedic, with Newcastle also in the transfer tussle for the 21-year-old Red Bull Salzburg star.
- Everton have slapped a huge £100m price tag on star man Jarrad Branthwaite, according to reports.
- Steve Cooper will be a candidate for a quick return to the Premier League management ranks as Crystal Palace are interested in him as a potential replacement for Roy Hodgson should the veteran call time at the end of the season.
- Kalvin Phillips will seek guarantees over playing time from Manchester City ahead of a decision on his future at the club, with Newcastle and Juventus both interested in the England midfielder.
- Jurgen Klopp took aim at Liverpool fans after the Carabao Cup thrashing of West Ham, telling them to stay at home this weekend for the Premier League title clash against Arsenal unless they generate the right atmosphere at Anfield.
- Al Ittihad are reported to have contacted Celtic about the prospect of Jota returning to the club in January but the Scottish champions appear to have been priced out of any deal with Premier League clubs ready to make their move.
- Raphael Varane is being lined up for a shock return transfer to Real Madrid, according to reports.