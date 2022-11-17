Latest news and transfer rumours from UK’s newspapers – 17 November 2022
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday’s newspapers.
- Arsenal are at risk of losing Charlie Patino to Barcelona.
- Adrien Rabiot admits he made the “best decision” rejecting a move to Manchester United and staying at Juventus.
- Eden Hazard has given Newcastle United hope in their reported pursuit of the Premier League icon by admitting he could leave Real Madrid in the summer.
- Chelsea and Tottenham may soon be drawn into a potential January bidding war for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, who could reportedly be available for a cut-price fee when the transfer window reopens.
- Erik ten Hag has made it clear that there is no way back for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United following explosive comments directed at the Dutchman during an interview with Piers Morgan.
- Mykhaylo Mudryk believes it’s unlikely a top European club would pay €100million (£87.75m) for a player from Ukraine – leaving his Premier League dream hanging in the balance.
- LGBTQ+ fans have been assured by Fifa that they can show public displays of affection at official World Cup venues in Qatar.
Curtis Jones is set to sign a new contract with Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp continues to place his faith in the midfielder.
- Manchester United players believe that Cristiano Ronaldo should not play for the club again and do not expect him to return after the World Cup.
Heung-Min Son wore a mask at training with the South Korea team on Wednesday and later expressed doubt about his availability for the start of the World Cup in Qatar because of his facial injury.
- Neil Bath, the man who mentored both Mason Mount and Reece James, has been promoted by Chelsea.
- Wonderkid Endrick has revealed he is learning English and dreams to play in the Champions League.
- Chelsea and Mason Mount have made a breakthrough in talks over a new contract.
- Eden Hazard has apologised to Real Madrid fans for his injury-stricken time at the club.
- Juventus star Adrien Rabiot confirms he is weighing up his options amid interest from Manchester United.
- Fifa is selling hospitality packages to attend its “fan festival” in Qatar – and stay out of the blazing sunshine – for as much as £960 per day, while ordinary supporters in the festival will have to endure the tiny Gulf nation’s soaring temperatures.
- Kyle Walker has handed Gareth Southgate a World Cup boost by claiming he will be ready to play some part in England’s second group game against the United States.
- Norway boss Stale Solbakken has accused football of not doing enough to prevent Qatar hosting the World Cup finals.
- Eduardo Camavinga has been the target of sick racist abuse after his mistimed tackle on France team-mate Christopher Nkunku in training ruled him out of the World Cup.
- Scrooge Premier League bosses are again refusing permission for clubs to wear away kits for home matches over Christmas – and raise awareness and funds for a homelessness charity in the process.
- Glenn Hoddle does not expect Gareth Southgate to start Harry Maguire against Iran, as he thinks the out-of-form centre-back will have ‘a doubt in the back of his mind’ after losing his place at Manchester United.
- Paul Pogba is set to finally make his Juventus next year, six months later than planned after suffering a meniscus injury that has been badly managed by his entourage.
