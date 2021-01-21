Latest January transfer news and rumours – 21 January 2021
- Juventus forward Douglas Costa, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, has emerged as a January option for Wolves to bolster their attack.
- Former Aston Villa winger Jordan Amavi has put Premier League clubs on alert after rejecting contract offers to stay at Marseille.
- England is expected to be a frontrunner to take on more Euro 2020 matches this summer amid mounting doubt over host cities due to Covid-19.
- Frank Lampard is fighting to hold on to his Chelsea job as owner Roman Abramovich considers how long he will have to try to turn around the slump in form that has seen his team beaten five times in eight Premier League games.
- A leading neuropathologist has questioned whether the “expert” group which is deciding football’s on-field response to brain injuries is being “sold under false pretences” after it emerged that it is loaded with football insiders.
- Leeds United have been ordered to install AstroTurf on the Elland Road steps amid fears they present a slip hazard and could cause injury to opposition players.
- Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed UEFA wants to hold this summer’s European Championship in just one country.
- Arsenal look set to be forced to wait until the summer for the chance to land Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia.
- James Maddison’s enlightening interview after Leicester’s victory over Chelsea on Tuesday will be used by clubs to educate young players on how to come across well.
- Crystal Palace hope to confirm the loan signing of Mainz striker Jean-Philippe Mateta after he arrived in London ahead of a medical on Wednesday.
- West Bromwich Albion feared their swoop for West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass would collapse if they did not agree to drop him for the subsequent match against David Moyes’s side.
- Top-flight club chairmen and chief executives have rallied around new, tough Covid protocols and committed their teams to follow the rules to keep football going, despite initial concerns from managers.
- Championship clubs have written to the EFL raising concern over conflicts of interest that could arise from MSD Capital’s investment in some of their rivals.
- West Ham have denied there was an agreement with West Brom to ban Robert Snodgrass from playing against them.
- Tottenham remain keen on contract rebel Danny Ings, who wants to play in the Champions League.
- Manchester City legend Yaya Toure is set to take his first steps into management by joining the coaching staff of Ukrainian side Olympic Donetsk.
- The Chelsea hierarchy want to give under-pressure Frank Lampard time to turn the club’s fortunes around and do not want to make a panic decision mid-season.
- Bayern Munich are determined not to lose out in the race for RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano.
- Arsenal are ready to hand Emile Smith Rowe a new contract to secure his long-term future at the Emirates.
- Juan Mata’s time at Manchester United appears to be drawing to a natural close.