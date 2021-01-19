Home TV Show News and Interviews Latest January transfer news and rumours – 19 January 2021
Latest January transfer news and rumours – 19 January 2021

The latest January transfer news and rumours as Mesut Ozil arrives at Fenerbahce, plus updates on the futures of Dele Alli, Lionel Messi and more…

  • Tottenham outcast Dele Alli is confident of sealing a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain.
  • Andre Villas-Boas has revealed Diego Costa’s huge wage demands have knocked Marseille out of the race to sign him.
  • Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will look at a surprise move for Freddie Woodman to become the club’s new No 2, according to reports.
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl gave the biggest hint yet that Southampton may be forced to sell Danny Ings this summer.
  • Tariq Lamptey says he is prepared to give England the chance to make him an international star despite the advances of Ghana.
  • Paul Pogba heaped the blame for Manchester United’s missed opportunity at Anfield onto himself, reportedly apologising to his team-mates in the dressing room.
  • Derby County have angered Manchester City by blocking Pep Guardiola’s attempt to sign Scott Carson on a permanent deal, because of the Championship club’s insistence on collecting a loan fee this month to help pay overdue wages to their players.
  • Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo says the French giants have a “place reserved” at the table for Lionel Messi, as the Parisians prepare to pounce for the wantaway Barcelona star this summer.
  • Inter Milan, one of the most storied Italian clubs and whose name resonates around the world, will reportedly soon undergo a dramatic branding change, with a name change to Inter Milano and a new club badge.
  • Global spending on transfer fees in women’s football has surpassed $1m (£736,125) in a year for the first time.
  • The Premier League is expected to become the first competition to trial permanent concussion substitutes, even though leading injury experts have described the proposals as “pointless and a “half-measure”.
  • Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi said the club and the players were not able to “assist” Mesut Ozil when he “needed us the most” in a glowing tribute to the departing playmaker.
  • Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says Timo Werner retains his support despite a poor run of form, though the Germany international’s mindset is to demand more from himself.
  • The Premier League will become the first competition to introduce permanent concussion substitutes for matches from the middle of next week.
  • John Stones, the Manchester City defender, looks set to be rewarded for his fine form with an England recall.
  • Aston Villa have opened talks with Marseilles on a deal for midfielder Morgan Sanson who would cost in the region of £15m.
  • Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish is fit and raring to face Manchester City on Wednesday night.
  • Lionel Messi could be hit with a huge 12-match ban if the Spanish FA deem his red card offence against Athletic Bilbao to be “aggressive”.
  • Erling Haaland will likely be the subject of more than one approach from a major club in the summer transfer window.
  • David Alaba has snubbed a move to the Premier League after reportedly agreeing a move to Real Madrid.
  • West Ham have made a bold move for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri with a £27m offer lodged.
  • Arsenal are facing a dilemma over Alexandre Lacazette with just two weeks left of the January transfer window, with Atletico Madrid reportedly interested in the forward.
