Latest January transfer news and rumours – 19 January 2021

The latest January transfer news and rumours as Mesut Ozil arrives at Fenerbahce, plus updates on the futures of Dele Alli, Lionel Messi and more…

Tottenham outcast Dele Alli is confident of sealing a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Andre Villas-Boas has revealed Diego Costa’s huge wage demands have knocked Marseille out of the race to sign him.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will look at a surprise move for Freddie Woodman to become the club’s new No 2, according to reports.

Ralph Hasenhuttl gave the biggest hint yet that Southampton may be forced to sell Danny Ings this summer.

Tariq Lamptey says he is prepared to give England the chance to make him an international star despite the advances of Ghana.

Paul Pogba heaped the blame for Manchester United’s missed opportunity at Anfield onto himself, reportedly apologising to his team-mates in the dressing room.

Derby County have angered Manchester City by blocking Pep Guardiola’s attempt to sign Scott Carson on a permanent deal, because of the Championship club’s insistence on collecting a loan fee this month to help pay overdue wages to their players.

Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo says the French giants have a “place reserved” at the table for Lionel Messi, as the Parisians prepare to pounce for the wantaway Barcelona star this summer.

Inter Milan, one of the most storied Italian clubs and whose name resonates around the world, will reportedly soon undergo a dramatic branding change, with a name change to Inter Milano and a new club badge.

Global spending on transfer fees in women’s football has surpassed $1m (£736,125) in a year for the first time.

The Premier League is expected to become the first competition to trial permanent concussion substitutes, even though leading injury experts have described the proposals as “pointless and a “half-measure”.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi said the club and the players were not able to “assist” Mesut Ozil when he “needed us the most” in a glowing tribute to the departing playmaker.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says Timo Werner retains his support despite a poor run of form, though the Germany international’s mindset is to demand more from himself.

The Premier League will become the first competition to introduce permanent concussion substitutes for matches from the middle of next week.

John Stones, the Manchester City defender, looks set to be rewarded for his fine form with an England recall.

Aston Villa have opened talks with Marseilles on a deal for midfielder Morgan Sanson who would cost in the region of £15m.

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish is fit and raring to face Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Lionel Messi could be hit with a huge 12-match ban if the Spanish FA deem his red card offence against Athletic Bilbao to be “aggressive”.

Erling Haaland will likely be the subject of more than one approach from a major club in the summer transfer window.

David Alaba has snubbed a move to the Premier League after reportedly agreeing a move to Real Madrid.