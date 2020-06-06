Latest football transfer news and rumours – 9 June 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on James Rodriguez, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly and much more!
- Chelsea will attempt another raid on the Bundesliga with a move for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz.
- Adam Lallana is poised to agree a short-term deal with Liverpool that will enable him to stay at Anfield for their title coronation.
- Premier League clubs will try to block sight lines into their grounds to discourage fans from gathering outside stadiums when top-flight action resumes.
- Premier League clubs have started spying on each other – amid suspicions some are stretching the rules around training-ground protocols to gain a competitive edge.
- The delayed £300m takeover of Newcastle United does not include any allowance for relegation, given that the Saudi-led consortium are expected to be in control long before the season’s resumption.
- Manchester United have been sounded out over a cut-price deal for long-term target James Rodriguez.
- Charlton chief Tahnoon Nimer has handed over the Addicks to a new regime put together by club lawyer Chris Farnell.
- The American entrepreneur Henry Mauriss is preparing to make a formal offer to buy Newcastle United if the purchase of the club by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium is not completed.
- Campaigners have branded football’s application of the Rooney Rule – which requires black and ethnic candidates to be interviewed for coaching posts – as “not fit for purpose”.
- The Champions League knockout stages are likely to be concluded in a mini “World Cup-style” tournament in Lisbon over the space of a fortnight in August.
- Structural racism in British sport is so deep and pervasive that it amounts to a kind of apartheid and needs a South African-style truth and reconciliation commission to tackle it, a Sport England board member has said.
- The Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United has been hit by a fresh political blow.
- Kalidou Koulibaly has been told to snub Manchester United for their Premier League rivals, Liverpool or Chelsea, this summer.
- Celtic face a fight with a top English Premier League club to land Fraser Forster this summer.
- Motherwell and Kilmarnock are both keen to land goalkeeper Scott Fox, who is a free agent after leaving Partick Thistle.