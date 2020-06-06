Home TV Show News and Interviews Latest football transfer news and rumours – 9 June 2020

Latest football transfer news and rumours – 9 June 2020

The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on James Rodriguez, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly and much more!

 

  • Chelsea will attempt another raid on the Bundesliga with a move for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz.
  • Adam Lallana is poised to agree a short-term deal with Liverpool that will enable him to stay at Anfield for their title coronation.
  • Premier League clubs will try to block sight lines into their grounds to discourage fans from gathering outside stadiums when top-flight action resumes.
  • Premier League clubs have started spying on each other – amid suspicions some are stretching the rules around training-ground protocols to gain a competitive edge.
  • The delayed £300m takeover of Newcastle United does not include any allowance for relegation, given that the Saudi-led consortium are expected to be in control long before the season’s resumption.
  • Manchester United have been sounded out over a cut-price deal for long-term target James Rodriguez.
  • Charlton chief Tahnoon Nimer has handed over the Addicks to a new regime put together by club lawyer Chris Farnell.
  • The American entrepreneur Henry Mauriss is preparing to make a formal offer to buy Newcastle United if the purchase of the club by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium is not completed.
  • Campaigners have branded football’s application of the Rooney Rule – which requires black and ethnic candidates to be interviewed for coaching posts – as “not fit for purpose”.
  • The Champions League knockout stages are likely to be concluded in a mini “World Cup-style” tournament in Lisbon over the space of a fortnight in August.
  • Structural racism in British sport is so deep and pervasive that it amounts to a kind of apartheid and needs a South African-style truth and reconciliation commission to tackle it, a Sport England board member has said.
  • The Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United has been hit by a fresh political blow.
  • Kalidou Koulibaly has been told to snub Manchester United for their Premier League rivals, Liverpool or Chelsea, this summer.
  • Celtic face a fight with a top English Premier League club to land Fraser Forster this summer.
  • Motherwell and Kilmarnock are both keen to land goalkeeper Scott Fox, who is a free agent after leaving Partick Thistle.
