Latest football transfer news and rumours – 9 June 2020

The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on James Rodriguez, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly and much more!

Chelsea will attempt another raid on the Bundesliga with a move for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz.

Adam Lallana is poised to agree a short-term deal with Liverpool that will enable him to stay at Anfield for their title coronation.

Premier League clubs will try to block sight lines into their grounds to discourage fans from gathering outside stadiums when top-flight action resumes.

Premier League clubs have started spying on each other – amid suspicions some are stretching the rules around training-ground protocols to gain a competitive edge.

The delayed £300m takeover of Newcastle United does not include any allowance for relegation, given that the Saudi-led consortium are expected to be in control long before the season’s resumption.

Manchester United have been sounded out over a cut-price deal for long-term target James Rodriguez.

Charlton chief Tahnoon Nimer has handed over the Addicks to a new regime put together by club lawyer Chris Farnell.

The American entrepreneur Henry Mauriss is preparing to make a formal offer to buy Newcastle United if the purchase of the club by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium is not completed.

Campaigners have branded football’s application of the Rooney Rule – which requires black and ethnic candidates to be interviewed for coaching posts – as “not fit for purpose”.

The Champions League knockout stages are likely to be concluded in a mini “World Cup-style” tournament in Lisbon over the space of a fortnight in August.

Structural racism in British sport is so deep and pervasive that it amounts to a kind of apartheid and needs a South African-style truth and reconciliation commission to tackle it, a Sport England board member has said.

The Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United has been hit by a fresh political blow.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been told to snub Manchester United for their Premier League rivals, Liverpool or Chelsea, this summer.