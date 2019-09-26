Latest football transfer news and rumours – 30 June 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, including updates on the futures of Jack Grealish, Dani Ceballos, Kalidou Koulibaly and much more!
- Roy Keane is in talks with Azerbaijan about becoming their new national team boss.
- Arsenal will not attempt to buy Dani Ceballos when his loan deal with Real Madrid expires.
- Manchester City are reportedly plotting a swoop for Jack Grealish – if Bayern Munich cough up the £50million asking price for Leroy Sane.
- Charlton are eyeing up a summer move for non-League striker and former Love Island contestant Dennon Lewis.
- Liverpool will not pursue a £60m-plus deal for Kalidou Koulibaly this summer with the Reds’ transfer policy rules out overpaying on players in their late 20s.
- Arsenal have reportedly begun preparing for life without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst eyed as his potential replacement.
- The Premier League has urged clubs to step up their campaigns to keep fans away from grounds.
- Southampton have joined the list of clubs keen on Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun.
- The FA announced 124 redundancies, around 15 per cent of their staff, in response to projected losses of £75m this year, which could rise to £300m.
- The three Watford players who breached lockdown rules have said sorry to manager Nigel Pearson and their playing colleagues.
- Brentford head of recruitment Lee Dykes is on RB Leipzig’s radar as they search for departed Paul Mitchell’s replacement.
- Newcastle are weighing up a free transfer for versatile Montpellier forward Thomas Robert.
- On Tuesday, MPs will grill the chief executive of the Premier League over the scenes that marred Liverpool’s first Premier League triumph – which Jurgen Klopp and his squad stand accused of fuelling.
- Football’s grass roots were plunged deeper into turmoil on Monday as the FA announced the most devastating round of job losses in its history to fill a £300m black hole caused by COVID-19.
- Barcelona wonderkid Marc Jurado looks set to join Manchester United after he announcing his departure from the Nou Camp.
- France international Layvin Kurzawa has ended speculation of a move to Arsenal after signing a new four-year contract with current club Paris Saint-Germain.
- Steve McClaren is mulling over a move to the SPFL after holding positive talks with Dundee United