Latest football transfer news and rumours – 30 June 2020

The latest transfer news and rumours, including updates on the futures of Jack Grealish, Dani Ceballos, Kalidou Koulibaly and much more!

 

  • Roy Keane is in talks with Azerbaijan about becoming their new national team boss.
  • Arsenal will not attempt to buy Dani Ceballos when his loan deal with Real Madrid expires.
  • Manchester City are reportedly plotting a swoop for Jack Grealish – if Bayern Munich cough up the £50million asking price for Leroy Sane.
  • Charlton are eyeing up a summer move for non-League striker and former Love Island contestant Dennon Lewis.
  • Liverpool will not pursue a £60m-plus deal for Kalidou Koulibaly this summer with the Reds’ transfer policy rules out overpaying on players in their late 20s.
  • Arsenal have reportedly begun preparing for life without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst eyed as his potential replacement.
  • The Premier League has urged clubs to step up their campaigns to keep fans away from grounds.
  • Southampton have joined the list of clubs keen on Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun.
  • The FA announced 124 redundancies, around 15 per cent of their staff, in response to projected losses of £75m this year, which could rise to £300m.
  • The three Watford players who breached lockdown rules have said sorry to manager Nigel Pearson and their playing colleagues.
  • Brentford head of recruitment Lee Dykes is on RB Leipzig’s radar as they search for departed Paul Mitchell’s replacement.
  • Newcastle are weighing up a free transfer for versatile Montpellier forward Thomas Robert.
  • On Tuesday, MPs will grill the chief executive of the Premier League over the scenes that marred Liverpool’s first Premier League triumph – which Jurgen Klopp and his squad stand accused of fuelling.
  • Football’s grass roots were plunged deeper into turmoil on Monday as the FA announced the most devastating round of job losses in its history to fill a £300m black hole caused by COVID-19.
  • Barcelona wonderkid Marc Jurado looks set to join Manchester United after he announcing his departure from the Nou Camp.
  • France international Layvin Kurzawa has ended speculation of a move to Arsenal after signing a new four-year contract with current club Paris Saint-Germain.
  • Steve McClaren is mulling over a move to the SPFL after holding positive talks with Dundee United
