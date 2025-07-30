Latest football transfer news and rumours – 30 July 2025
Latest football transfer news and rumours
Wednesday 30 July 2025
- Bayern Munich have signed Luis Diaz from Liverpool in a deal worth around £65m (€75m).
- Eddie Howe has said Alexander Isak’s future is not entirely in his hands, but hopes the striker will stay at Newcastle.
- Liverpool made an informal approach for Isak before signing Hugo Ekitike and remain huge admirers of the striker.
- RB Leipzig are expected to use Hugo Ekitike’s transfer fee as a benchmark in negotiations for Newcastle target Benjamin Sesko this summer.
- Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Ajax centre-back Jorrel Hato.
- Chelsea have sold Joao Felix to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in a deal that could reach £43.7m.
- Aaron Ramsdale is set to finalise his move to Newcastle after they agreed a loan plus option to buy deal with Southampton for the goalkeeper.
- Borussia Dortmund are interested in re-signing Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho for a second time.
- Manchester United have spoken to both Chelsea and Aston Villa about Alejandro Garnacho, as well as the possibility of players such as Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins going the other way.
- Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton has caught the eye of Lyon.
- Manchester United will not get involved in a bidding war for Gianluigi Donnarumma.
- Girona have made an approach for Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno.
- Chelsea have set the asking price for Albania striker Armando Broja at £25m