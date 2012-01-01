Latest football transfer news and rumours – 29 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Philippe Coutinho, Jorginho, Ryan Fraser and more!
- Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly ready to open contract talks with Manchester City.
- N’Golo Kante has returned to Chelsea training – but entirely on his own amid his continued fears about the coronavirus.
- Tottenham are willing to extend Danny Rose’s loan at Newcastle for him to complete the campaign at St James’ Park.
- Arsenal will not look to appoint a new chairman following the decision of Sir Chips Keswick to retire after seven years in the role.
- Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has slammed the club’s transfer strategy after revealing they signed his ‘seventh or eighth-choice’ transfer target over his other preferred players.
- Arsenal and Spurs transfer target Ryan Fraser has been linked with a surprise move to Galatasary.
- Manchester City and Newcastle United are trailing highly-rated young winger Facundo Pellistri.
- Manchester United have entered the race to sign rising Roma star Riccardo Calafiori and have sounded out his agent Mino Raiola about a deal.
- Manchester United have renewed their interest in former transfer target Pietro Pellegri of Monaco, according to reports.
- Chelsea could offload Jorginho this summer if the right offer comes in, claims his agent Joao Santos.
- Manchester United have no plans to sign Philippe Coutinho, despite the Brazilian reportedly being offered to the Red Devils.
- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate to sign Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, and has apparently called him to convince him to move to Anfield.
- Arsenal are eyeing Lille ace Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
- Chelsea have made an approach for FC Porto star Jesus Corona, according to the winger’s agent.
- Everton are keeping tabs on Sporting Lisbon star Wendel ahead of the summer transfer window.
- Leicester are not interested in Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer, according to reports.
- Former Hibernian and Dundee United striker Simon Murray has revealed he has held signing talks with three Premiership clubs.
- Harry Redknapp is weighing up a stunning returning to football – with Airdrie.