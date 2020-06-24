Latest football transfer news and rumours – 24 June 2020

The latest transfer news and rumours, including updates on the futures of Paul Pogba, Kalidou Koulibaly, David Luiz and much more!

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Kalidou Koulibaly – with Liverpool prioritising other areas of their squad this summer.

Manchester United will have the faces of 40,000 fans in their match against Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night – with images forming a “spectacular mosaic”.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero wants knee surgery straight away to save his Champions League dream.

Neil Warnock wants to make Chris Gunter his first signing as new Middlesbrough manager.

Premier League clubs discussed the dates for this summer’s transfer window at a shareholders meeting on Tuesday with the most likely outcome that they will abide by Uefa’s wishes to close player trading by October 5.

Arsenal are on the verge of finalising new deals with David Luiz, Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari as they seek to bring some much-needed clarity to Mikel Arteta’s squad after weeks of uncertainty.

Football authorities are increasingly confident that some fans will be allowed back into stadiums by October.

Paul Pogba is in contention to start his first game for Manchester United in 10 months against Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Liverpool’s potential title-winning game against Manchester City next Thursday is set to go ahead at the Etihad Stadium with the authorities ready to give the green light to what was previously viewed as a high-risk game.

The long-running feud between Prince Abdullah and his former Sheffield United co-owner Kevin McCabe is nearing its bitter end with another squabble about the closure of a hotel at Bramall Lane with the loss of 62 jobs.

Premier League clubs are at loggerheads with their Football League counterparts over dates for this summer’s transfer window in a dispute which may require the FA to resolve.

Premier League stars have launched a special shirt raffle as part of the Players Together initiative, which was set up during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has written to EFL players warning them not to be coerced into accepting wage reductions this summer ahead of plans to introduce a salary cap.

Mikel Arteta is open to offloading Matteo Guendouzi with frustration mounting over the midfielder’s antics – including catching him on camera acting up during training.

West Ham United are subject of alleged interest from a high-powered United Arab Emirates group, but the owners of West Ham are not actively looking to sell the club.

Manchester United have been offered the opportunity to sign winger Willian on a free transfer with his Chelsea career coming to an end.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted he’s unsure where Adama Traore’s future lies amid plenty of transfer speculation surrounding the winger.

Chelsea’s plans for a £1billion redevelopment of Stamford Bridge have been handed a lifeline after the deadline for building work to commence was extended.

Replays could be axed from all rounds of the FA Cup next season as the powers that be look to deal with the fixture congestion that will be caused by the campaign starting late.

Dean Henderson is ready to replace David de Gea as Manchester United’s No 1 goalkeeper, according to his current Sheffield United teammate Oliver Norwood.