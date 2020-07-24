Latest Football Transfer News and Rumours – 24 July 2020
The latest updates ahead of the English transfer window opening next week – including reports on Jose Gimenez, Ferran Torres, and Jadon Sancho.
- Chelsea have scouted Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez as Frank Lampard assesses his options should he choose to make changes to his central defenders this summer.
- Ed Woodward will look to appoint a director of football at Manchester United after putting the role back on his agenda.
- Valencia are playing hardball with Manchester City over a fee for winger Ferran Torres as the Spanish club seek to raise around €80m (£73m) through player sales.
- The Premier League will consider allowing Manchester United, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers a delayed start to next season depending on how far they go in European competition.
- The Government are set to respond to a petition started by Wigan Athletic Supporters Club to change the EFL’s owners-and-directors test.
- England are considering leaving Dom Bess out for their final Test against the West Indies with Ben Stokes likely to play only as batsman.
- Leading members of the England Sevens squad say they have been told to find new jobs for up to five months with their funding due to expire on August 31.
- The European Tour’s medical team are supporting Andrew “Beef” Johnston after the Englishman withdrew from the British Masters after just nine holes due to fears concerning his mental health.
- Bournemouth will not sack club legend Eddie Howe if they are relegated on Sunday – but the club fear that the 42-year-old could decide to walk away.
- Arsenal target Philippe Coutinho has asked his agent to park his future until the Champions League is completed.
- Borussia Dortmund are willing to let Jadon Sancho go to Manchester United “for the right price”, although feel Sunday’s final day could be crucial to the much-expected transfer.
- Michail Antonio has landed an incredible £250,000 bonus for scoring West Ham’s penalty against Manchester United.
- Arsenal are interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to reports.
- Manchester United are reportedly considering a shock summer swoop for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye.
- Benfica are reportedly closing in on a deal for Leeds target Edinson Cavani.
- Liverpool midfielder Fabinho’s house was burgled while Jurgen Klopp’s side lifted the Premier League trophy on Wednesday night, police have confirmed.
- West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is urging the club to splash some of their promotion cash to seal a £20m deal for Grady Diangana.
- Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia has reached a “total agreement” with the agent of Kai Havertz ahead of a potential summer transfer, according to reports in Italy.
- Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante could reportedly be on his way out of the club, with Inter Milan said to be interested in his services.
- Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi spectacular promotion crash could cost him his job.
- David Moyes will join the battle for Said Benrahma should Brentford fail in their Premier League promotion bid.
- Dennis Bergkamp has hinted he would be open to the idea of returning to Arsenal as he considers a route back into football coaching.
- Mario Balotelli has held talks with Serie C outfit Como ahead of his impending release from top-flight side Brescia.
- Manchester United are confident of landing 600-goal academy striker Charlie McNeill from rivals Manchester City.
- Tottenham have told Jose Mourinho his key players will not be sold during the close season despite the Covid financial crisis as he weighs up moves for Aaron Ramsdale, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and South Korea international Kim Min-jae.
- A number of leading Premier League clubs have turned to a company run by a former Government intelligence agent in a bid to tackle cyber criminals.
- Roy Hodgson is set for key talks with the Crystal Palace hierarchy as the club plan their long-term future.
- The Premier League will extend its ban on players spitting during matches to next season and will take steps to remind clubs of the new protocol after numerous incidents that breached social distancing rules.
- Stadiums will be a maximum of 33 per cent full and could be at as low as 17 per cent of capacity when fans return in October under social-distancing rules, according to guidelines issued by safety chiefs.
- Chelsea have decided to take no action against Frank Lampard after the head coach was caught in an expletive-laden row with Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool backroom staff during his side’s 5-3 defeat on Wednesday.
- Chairman Dave Cormack has warned clubs to forget trying to rip off cash-strapped Aberdeen.
- John Barnes has tipped Odsonne Edouard to succeed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal.
- Celtic appear to have been priced out of a move for Peterborough striker Ivan Toney.
- French big-spenders Lille are prepared to splash out £15m to sign Alfredo Morelos.
- Rangers are facing a top level SFA probe over fears the club broke coronavirus testing protocol.
- Kilmarnock are in talks over re-signing former star Aaron Tshibola.