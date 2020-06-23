Latest football transfer news and rumours – 23 June 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, including updates on the futures of Kalidou Koulibaly, Jude Bellingham, Andre Onana and much more!
- Liverpool are interested in São Paulo midfielder Igor Gomes, dubbed ‘The new Kaka’, according to reports in Brazil.
- Everton and Barcelona have been negotiating a deal for former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho.
- Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has suggested talks between the club and players over wage cuts will hinge on where they finish in the table.
- Antonio Rudiger has revealed he “did his bit” in convincing Timo Werner to join Chelsea, comparing his compatriots playing style to that of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy.
- Dion McGhee is generating interest from clubs in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership and the Netherlands ahead of his official release by Manchester United next week.
- Sources close to McGhee have told the MEN West Ham, Rangers and AZ Alkmaar are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign the Oldham-born forward.
- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Phil Foden following his man-of-the-match display against Burnley in the Premier League, claiming he will be “important for the next decade” at the club.
- Borussia Dortmund have beaten Manchester United to the signature of highly-rated Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham, and the Bundesliga club will announce an £18m deal in the coming days.
- Troy Deeney and his partner Alisha Hosannah are to trademark the Black Lives Matter logo which they designed and is appearing on Premier League shirt sleeves.
- Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana’s hopes of landing a dream move to the Premier League remain up in the air, even after the club agreed to re-sign goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg from Everton.
- The Premier League is resisting pressure to launch a fresh crackdown on spitting, hugging and touching hands between players and managers after COVID-19 safety advice was routinely forgotten during the opening week of matches.
- David De Gea will have until the end of the season until a decision is made on Dean Henderson competing to be No 1 at Manchester United.
- Dean Henderson is willing to accept Manchester United ‘s offer of a new contract – but only if he is given the number one spot at Old Trafford.
- Super agent Mino Raiola is reportedly in talks with both Arsenal and Roma over a potential deal which would see Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Justin Kluivert swap clubs.
- Football’s authorities are exploring the possibility of using the Community Shield as a test event for the return of fans before the start of next season.
- Craig Levein is interested in returning to the job of Dundee United manager more than a decade after he left Tannadice first time around.
- Watford and Crystal Palace are set for a summer battle over Bournemouth contract rebel Ryan Fraser.
- Liverpool are considering a summer swoop for the highly-rated Kalidou Koulibaly but Napoli have told the Reds they are £32m short of their valuation.
- Philippe Coutinho is being linked with a move back to Liverpool, with Barcelona’s asking price for the winger now heavily reduced.
- Roma have reportedly made a breakthrough in their negotiations with Manchester United to keep Chris Smalling for next season.
- Morgan Schneiderlin is poised to quit Everton after passing a medical at Ligue 1 side Nice.
- Bayern Munich have reportedly tabled a £36m bid for Manchester City star Leroy Sane – with the club said to be willing to wait until next year to sign him.
- FA Cup replays could be axed completely next season as football chiefs look at ways to ease what will be a jam packed campaign.
- Hearts fans have incredibly unveiled a banner calling for Robbie Neilson’s exit just one day after his return to the club from Dundee United.
- Craig Gordon insists he’d be willing to play for Hearts even if they are in the Championship next season – as he hit out at Celtic over the handling of his contract.
- Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann is reportedly keen on the Dundee United job.
- Rangers target Lyndon Dykes has revealed a new hairstyle for the upcoming season after posting pictures with his hair dyed blue.