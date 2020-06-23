Home TV Show News and Interviews Latest football transfer news and rumours – 23 June 2020
Latest football transfer news and rumours - 23 June 2020 1
News and InterviewsPremier League - EPL

Latest football transfer news and rumours – 23 June 2020

The latest transfer news and rumours, including updates on the futures of Kalidou Koulibaly, Jude Bellingham, Andre Onana and much more!

 

  • Liverpool are interested in São Paulo midfielder Igor Gomes, dubbed ‘The new Kaka’, according to reports in Brazil.
  • Everton and Barcelona have been negotiating a deal for former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho.
  • Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has suggested talks between the club and players over wage cuts will hinge on where they finish in the table.
  • Antonio Rudiger has revealed he “did his bit” in convincing Timo Werner to join Chelsea, comparing his compatriots playing style to that of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy.
  • Dion McGhee is generating interest from clubs in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership and the Netherlands ahead of his official release by Manchester United next week.
  • Sources close to McGhee have told the MEN West Ham, Rangers and AZ Alkmaar are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign the Oldham-born forward.
  • Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Phil Foden following his man-of-the-match display against Burnley in the Premier League, claiming he will be “important for the next decade” at the club.
  • Borussia Dortmund have beaten Manchester United to the signature of highly-rated Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham, and the Bundesliga club will announce an £18m deal in the coming days.
  • Troy Deeney and his partner Alisha Hosannah are to trademark the Black Lives Matter logo which they designed and is appearing on Premier League shirt sleeves.
  • Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana’s hopes of landing a dream move to the Premier League remain up in the air, even after the club agreed to re-sign goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg from Everton.
  • The Premier League is resisting pressure to launch a fresh crackdown on spitting, hugging and touching hands between players and managers after COVID-19 safety advice was routinely forgotten during the opening week of matches.
  • David De Gea will have until the end of the season until a decision is made on Dean Henderson competing to be No 1 at Manchester United.
  • Dean Henderson is willing to accept Manchester United ‘s offer of a new contract – but only if he is given the number one spot at Old Trafford.
  • Super agent Mino Raiola is reportedly in talks with both Arsenal and Roma over a potential deal which would see Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Justin Kluivert swap clubs.
  • Football’s authorities are exploring the possibility of using the Community Shield as a test event for the return of fans before the start of next season.
  • Craig Levein is interested in returning to the job of Dundee United manager more than a decade after he left Tannadice first time around.
  • Watford and Crystal Palace are set for a summer battle over Bournemouth contract rebel Ryan Fraser.
  • Liverpool are considering a summer swoop for the highly-rated Kalidou Koulibaly but Napoli have told the Reds they are £32m short of their valuation.
  • Philippe Coutinho is being linked with a move back to Liverpool, with Barcelona’s asking price for the winger now heavily reduced.
  • Roma have reportedly made a breakthrough in their negotiations with Manchester United to keep Chris Smalling for next season.
  • Morgan Schneiderlin is poised to quit Everton after passing a medical at Ligue 1 side Nice.
  • Bayern Munich have reportedly tabled a £36m bid for Manchester City star Leroy Sane – with the club said to be willing to wait until next year to sign him.
  • FA Cup replays could be axed completely next season as football chiefs look at ways to ease what will be a jam packed campaign.
  • Hearts fans have incredibly unveiled a banner calling for Robbie Neilson’s exit just one day after his return to the club from Dundee United.
  • Craig Gordon insists he’d be willing to play for Hearts even if they are in the Championship next season – as he hit out at Celtic over the handling of his contract.
  • Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann is reportedly keen on the Dundee United job.
  • Rangers target Lyndon Dykes has revealed a new hairstyle for the upcoming season after posting pictures with his hair dyed blue.
Previous Post
west-ham-2020-kit-1-0

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham Preview – Premier League | 23 June 2020

Next Post
fpl show

Forward Thinking – The FPL Show | 23 June 2020

RELATED POSTS

Top