Latest football transfer news and rumours – 2 June 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Willian, Timo Werner and Lionel Messi and much more!
- Timo Werner’s move to Liverpool is a step closer after his RB Leipzig manager conceded defeat in the fight to keep him.
- Football stars throughout the English game face the prospect of being asked to take mass pay cuts next season.
- QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand fears the bombshell plan to restart the Championship in just 18 days poses a bigger risk to players than COVID-19.
- The Premier League are facing dissent from several clubs over a number of proposed rule changes for the resumption of the season.
- The Premier League have told their clubs they are hoping no more than four matches will be held at neutral venues – and have acknowledged Liverpool may well win the title at Anfield.
- Manchester United will pay £10.5m to keep Odion Ighalo until January with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to pick up just under half of his £300,000-a-week wages.
- The Premier League’s coronavirus snoop squad have made the bizarre request for clubs to routinely wash their training ground gates.
- Chelsea have submitted a formal proposal to increase the maximum number of subs permitted on the bench from seven to nine for the remainder of the season.
- Premier League clubs are paying for the families of football personnel who have been infected with coronavirus to be tested.
- English rugby’s belated salary cap revolution will go ahead after Premiership clubs reached a unanimous agreement to implement the proposals contained in the Myners report.
- Premier League stars may have to get changed in Portakabins as part of new safety protocols.
- Arsenal are ready to offer David Luiz a new one-year extension – but it could be on reduced terms.
- Real Madrid have rejected the chance to sign Brazilian star Willian on a free transfer.
- Liverpool have agreed loan extensions with Bournemouth and Swansea for Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster respectively.
- Real Madrid will not play their remaining La Liga home games at the Santiago Bernabeu and will instead finish the 2019-20 campaign at their training complex.
- England boss Gareth Southgate will ban himself from going to games when the Premier League season resumes.
- Premier League clubs will discuss whether managers can change their 25-man squads when the season resumes.
- EFL players with expiring contracts have been warned clubs may trick them into short-term extensions with the promise of a new deal.
- Hearts face the agony of having their fate sealed by email this week – despite Tynecastle backer James Anderson confirming he is willing to plough millions into clubs all over the country.
- Celtic stopper Kristoffer Ajer has binned his long-term agent – as AC Milan continue to track him.
- Kilmarnock duo Jamie MacDonald and Ally Taylor have rejected new deals and will leave Rugby Park.