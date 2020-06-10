Latest football transfer news and rumours – 10 June 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Olivier Giroud, and much more!
- The Merseyside derby might be played in Southampton if Goodison Park does not receive the required safety certificate.
- Southampton have put a £35m price tag on captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
- EFL clubs are facing a bill of £21m to refund supporters who have bought tickets for matches they will not be able to attend or will not take place this season.
- Premier League clubs are set to discuss paying tribute to victims of the coronavirus pandemic as well as whether to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement by taking a knee before matches.
- Manchester United have made enquiries about Juventus midfielder Federico Bernardeschi with officials ready to make an offer should they fail to sign Jadon Sancho.
- Olivier Giroud is still a target Tottenham, Inter Milan and Lazio – with clubs not giving up hope of capturing the France striker this summer.
- Wingers Willian and Pedro will depart Chelsea this summer, and the club are also looking to sell striker Michy Batshuayi.
- Newcastle are reportedly ready to sell the club to an American entrepreneur if the current deal with a Saudi consortium collapses.
- Newcastle’s takeover is in turmoil with the £300m deal struggling to pass Premier League checks.
- Les Ferdinand is the man players want at English football’s top table, following calls from Raheem Sterling for the FA to appoint administrators for black players throughout the game to relate to.
- Arsenal are hoping their good relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s father will lead to the striker signing a new deal at the Emirates.
- Ryan Giggs has admitted he laid into Cristiano Ronaldo for drinking coke at breakfast.
- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is being backed as the one manager capable of getting the best out of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.
- Macclesfield Town have accused the EFL of “trying its best” to throw the club out of the Football League.