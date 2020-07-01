Latest football transfer news and rumours – 1 July 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, including updates on the futures of Jack Grealish, Dani Ceballos, Kalidou Koulibaly and much more!
- Arsenal have explored using French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi as a makeweight in their summer transfer business.
- Manchester City are set to learn their European fate from the Court of Arbitration for Sport on July 13.
- Carlo Ancelotti is prepared to give Moise Kean a fresh start after speaking to the striker over his breach of discipline.
- The Premier League will review the findings of a study which highlighted racial bias in television commentary.
- Saint-Etienne have slammed Arsenal for their U-turn over on-loan defender William Saliba which means he will be unable to play in the French Cup final.
- Manchester City’s interest in Chelsea target Nathan Ake has “intensified”, according to reports.
- Manchester City have confirmed the arrival of striker Pablo Moreno on a four-year deal from Juventus.
- Tottenham are confident of signing Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted Mesut Ozil deserves his £350,000-a-week salary.
- Jordan Henderson is under pressure from his team-mates to have a Premier League tattoo to go with his impressive Champions League emblem.
- Aston Villa will launch an extensive review of their recruitment and scouting strategy at the end of the season, following a £135m spend on their return to the Premier League.
- England stars Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood have agreed terms to join Manchester City ahead of the new Women’s Super League season.
- Manu Tuilagi remains in a stalemate with Leicester Tigers after as many as six players missed the club’s deadline to sign a new contract.
- Leicester Racecourse became Britain’s first sporting venue to face a staff revolt over Covid-19 safety after racing proceeded despite a renewed citywide lockdown in the wake of a coronavirus spike.
- Southampton keeper Fraser Forster is almost certainly not returning to Celtic.
- Motherwell are in talks with Rangers to bring Jake Hastie back to Fir Park on loan.
- Rangers have confirmed Peter Lovenkrands is leaving the club to pursue opportunities elsewhere.