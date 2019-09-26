Latest football transfer news – 9 July 2020
The latest transfer news with the latest on Kai Havertz’s future at Bayer Leverkusen, plus more on Adama Traore and John Stones.
- Mesut Ozil is planning an Arsenal getaway and has told friends he will only consider playing in the USA or Turkey.
- Tottenham are reportedly confident of signing Kurt Zouma from Chelsea this summer.
- Matteo Guendouzi’s ex-boss believes the Arsenal midfielder’s “attitude” could damage morale within their squad and ruin his career.
- Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will fight to keep young Spanish defender Eric Garcia out of Barcelona’s clutches.
- Carlo Ancelotti has been told he can revamp Everton’s squad but it does not mean he will rush out to reunite with some former superstars.
- Daniel Sturridge is reportedly open to a move to the United States as he eyes up developing his music label in America.
- Paul Pogba is willing to make a dramatic U-turn by opening talks over a new contract at Manchester United.
- Inter Milan retain an interest in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as well as his club mate Emerson Palmieri.
- David Luiz pleaded with Matteo Guendouzi to ‘be more professional’ after the Arsenal outcast clashed with Mikel Arteta during the club’s warm weather training camp in Dubai, according to reports.
- Plans for a red-ball county championship have been thrown into chaos following heated discussions between the counties on Wednesday.
- The FA could invite the winners of the Championship to play Liverpool in the Community Shield if the FA Cup winners cannot take part due to European commitments.
- The Premier League’s power to use VARs flexibly has suffered a significant blow after Fifa took full control of the system’s rules.
- Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.
- Liverpool have been linked with a sensational return for Philippe Coutinho with the star set to quit Barcelona this summer.
- Arsenal have made an approach to Malang Sarr after the defender left OGC Nice, but will face stiff competition from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
- Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood was offered “life-changing” money to join Juventus.
- Jamie Vardy is to avoid FA action despite wounding Shkodran Mustafi’s face in the Arsenal clash.
- The Premier League is increasingly confident it can introduce a digital health passport system to allow fans back into stadiums.
- The Premier League’s preferred start date for the new season is September 12 – with the transfer window remaining open until October 5.
- AC Milan have targeted Kristoffer Ajer as part of a £75m summer signing spree.
- Scottish football is facing up to the nightmare scenario of a coronavirus crisis re-run next season as clubs look set to vote down emergency plans to cope with a second wave of the pandemic.
- Flo Kamberi has told Rangers he wants a permanent deal if they are to bring him back to Ibrox.