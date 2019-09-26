Latest football transfer news – 6 July 2020
The latest transfer news as Jude Bellingham nears a move to Dortmund, plus the latest on Kalidou Koulibaly, Lionel Messi and Allan Saint-Maximin
- Napoli will make Kalidou Koulibaly available for a move to the Premier League when they finalise a £70m deal for Lille forward Victor Osimhen.
- Celtic missed out on getting Fraser Forster back to the club after failing to agree on a £6m permanent transfer for the Southampton goalkeeper.
- Jeremy Ngakia has interest from Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga after running his contract down at West Ham.
- Premier League clubs are targeting youngsters from Wigan’s excellent academy following the club entering administration last week.
- Worcester’s Michael Fatialofa, who made a miraculous recovery from a severe spinal injury, is facing a six-figure medical bill.
- Linford Christie has accused the Metropolitan Police of “institutional racism” after two athletes he manages were stopped and handcuffed while driving with their three-month-old baby.
- Kevin Pietersen has been blocked from Twitter following a row with Piers Morgan over whether pubs in England should have reopened.
- Lionel Messi has indefinitely stalled new contract talks with Barcelona because of the club’s problems both on and off the field.
- Real Madrid could let midfielder James Rodriguez leave the club this summer for a cut-price fee of £22m after he expressed desire for a new challenge.
- Arsenal are eyeing up a potential deal for Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin, according to reports in France.
- Leeds are looking to get ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal in a transfer bid for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard.
- Real Madrid are reportedly planning a quiet transfer window as they look to offload nearly £200m of dead weight to stay afloat.
- Manchester United could reportedly turn to Wolves star Adama Traore as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.
- Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has urged Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to seek assurances about the club’s ability to have “instant success” before signing a new deal.
- Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst says a move to Arsenal would be a “perfect” next step in his career.
- Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has insisted he is trying his best to convince Thiago Alcantara to stay.
- Neymar reportedly has an agreement in place with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a potential move to Barcelona at the end of the campaign.
- Barcelona have been warned Lautaro Martinez will only be allowed to leave Inter Milan if he makes a transfer request.
- Tottenham are reportedly keen on Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin, who has been arguably the best Premier League newcomer this season.
- Crystal Palace are plotting a £25m swoop for Celtic star Odsonne Edouard.
- Raith Rovers fear the rising costs of their promotion legal fight could see them go bust.