Latest football transfer news – 6 July 2020

Napoli will make Kalidou Koulibaly available for a move to the Premier League when they finalise a £70m deal for Lille forward Victor Osimhen.

Celtic missed out on getting Fraser Forster back to the club after failing to agree on a £6m permanent transfer for the Southampton goalkeeper.

Jeremy Ngakia has interest from Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga after running his contract down at West Ham.

Premier League clubs are targeting youngsters from Wigan’s excellent academy following the club entering administration last week.

Worcester’s Michael Fatialofa, who made a miraculous recovery from a severe spinal injury, is facing a six-figure medical bill.

Linford Christie has accused the Metropolitan Police of “institutional racism” after two athletes he manages were stopped and handcuffed while driving with their three-month-old baby.

Kevin Pietersen has been blocked from Twitter following a row with Piers Morgan over whether pubs in England should have reopened.

Lionel Messi has indefinitely stalled new contract talks with Barcelona because of the club’s problems both on and off the field.

Real Madrid could let midfielder James Rodriguez leave the club this summer for a cut-price fee of £22m after he expressed desire for a new challenge.

Arsenal are eyeing up a potential deal for Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin, according to reports in France.

Leeds are looking to get ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal in a transfer bid for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard.

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a quiet transfer window as they look to offload nearly £200m of dead weight to stay afloat.

Manchester United could reportedly turn to Wolves star Adama Traore as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has urged Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to seek assurances about the club’s ability to have “instant success” before signing a new deal.

Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst says a move to Arsenal would be a “perfect” next step in his career.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has insisted he is trying his best to convince Thiago Alcantara to stay.

Neymar reportedly has an agreement in place with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a potential move to Barcelona at the end of the campaign.

Barcelona have been warned Lautaro Martinez will only be allowed to leave Inter Milan if he makes a transfer request.

