Latest Football news and transfer rumours from Thursday’s newspapers. 21 November 2024
- Manchester City are set to offer Erling Haaland a huge £100m package to persuade him to stay after Pep Guardiola’s new deal.
- Regis Le Bris revealed Arsene Wenger’s early work inspired him to become a boss.
- Real Madrid are reportedly being sued for more than £13m over the flagship VIP hospitality suite at the Bernabeu.
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday’s newspapers.
- Arsenal are plotting a January swoop for Real Madrid star Arda Guler, according to reports in Spain.
- Ruben Amorim was stunned by the size of the job on his hands after the first training sessions with Manchester United this week.
- Pep Guardiola’s new one-year contract with Manchester City does not contain a break clause should the club be relegated from the Premier League if found guilty of financial wrongdoing by an independent commission.
Wolves are looking to prioritise the signing of a new centre-back in the January transfer window to fix their leaky defence.
- Thomas Tuchel has been given a boost before officially starting as England manager after Henrique Hilario handed in his resignation at Chelsea to become his goalkeeping coach.
- The severity of Rodrigo Bentancur’s ban and the process behind the decision has shocked Tottenham’s rivals who feel the north Londoners have been made an example of.
- Nassef Sawiris, the Aston Villa owner, says he is joining Manchester City in voting against associated-party transaction proposals because the “embattled” Premier League needs a “fresh start”.
- Liverpool are reportedly set to enter a summer transfer battle with Newcastle United over one of the Premier League’s current top scorers, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.
- Manchester City have launched an ambitious project to move into children’s television programmes.
- Wrexham’s Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to spend big once again in January, according to a club director.
- Barcelona have confirmed the club will continue to play matches away from the Camp Nou until the new year, citing a UEFA rule as a key reason.
- Xabi Alonso will decide on his Bayer Leverkusen future in March, according to a report.
- Julen Lopetegui is facing two make-or-break games at West Ham, who have used the international break to explore potential replacements.
- Angel Gomes remains a major target for Manchester United under new boss Ruben Amorim as he is a long-time admirer of the midfielder.
- England are set to be among the top seeds for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after securing their return to Nations League A.
- John Terry has revealed the moment that “broke” him three days after his infamous slip in the 2008 Champions League final.
- Hearts have officially struck a deal with the analytics firm behind English Premier League outfit Brighton’s success.
- Rangers legend Ian Durrant reckons John Souttar would be the perfect pick to take over as Ibrox skipper once James Tavernier hangs up his armband.
- Crisis-hit Dumbarton have turned to an online fundraiser in a bid to ensure players and staff get paid this month.