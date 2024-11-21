Home Leagues Latest Football news and transfer rumours from Thursday’s newspapers. 21 November 2024
Latest Football news and transfer rumours from Thursday’s newspapers. 21 November 2024

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday’s newspapers.

  • Manchester City are set to offer Erling Haaland a huge £100m package to persuade him to stay after Pep Guardiola’s new deal.
  • Regis Le Bris revealed Arsene Wenger’s early work inspired him to become a boss.
  • Real Madrid are reportedly being sued for more than £13m over the flagship VIP hospitality suite at the Bernabeu.
  • Arsenal are plotting a January swoop for Real Madrid star Arda Guler, according to reports in Spain.
  • Ruben Amorim was stunned by the size of the job on his hands after the first training sessions with Manchester United this week.
  • Pep Guardiola’s new one-year contract with Manchester City does not contain a break clause should the club be relegated from the Premier League if found guilty of financial wrongdoing by an independent commission.
    Wolves are looking to prioritise the signing of a new centre-back in the January transfer window to fix their leaky defence.
  • Thomas Tuchel has been given a boost before officially starting as England manager after Henrique Hilario handed in his resignation at Chelsea to become his goalkeeping coach.
  • The severity of Rodrigo Bentancur’s ban and the process behind the decision has shocked Tottenham’s rivals who feel the north Londoners have been made an example of.
  • Nassef Sawiris, the Aston Villa owner, says he is joining Manchester City in voting against associated-party transaction proposals because the “embattled” Premier League needs a “fresh start”.
  • Liverpool are reportedly set to enter a summer transfer battle with Newcastle United over one of the Premier League’s current top scorers, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.
  • Manchester City have launched an ambitious project to move into children’s television programmes.
  • Wrexham’s Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to spend big once again in January, according to a club director.
  • Barcelona have confirmed the club will continue to play matches away from the Camp Nou until the new year, citing a UEFA rule as a key reason.
  • Xabi Alonso will decide on his Bayer Leverkusen future in March, according to a report.
  • Julen Lopetegui is facing two make-or-break games at West Ham, who have used the international break to explore potential replacements.
  • Angel Gomes remains a major target for Manchester United under new boss Ruben Amorim as he is a long-time admirer of the midfielder.
  • England are set to be among the top seeds for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after securing their return to Nations League A.
  • John Terry has revealed the moment that “broke” him three days after his infamous slip in the 2008 Champions League final.
  • Hearts have officially struck a deal with the analytics firm behind English Premier League outfit Brighton’s success.
  • Rangers legend Ian Durrant reckons John Souttar would be the perfect pick to take over as Ibrox skipper once James Tavernier hangs up his armband.
  • Crisis-hit Dumbarton have turned to an online fundraiser in a bid to ensure players and staff get paid this month.
