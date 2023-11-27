Home Highlights Late Trent Alexander-Arnold Equaliser! Man City 1-1 Liverpool | Extended Highlights

Watch extended highlights of LFC’s Premier League draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s team, before Mo Salah set up Trent Alexander-Arnold to equalise in the second half.

