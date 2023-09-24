LaLiga Highlights Show – 25 September 2023

LaLiga Highlights Show IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video The Battle for North London | EP 23 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Saturday Highlights Show – 23 September 2023 243 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 24 September 2023 7K icon Watch LaterAdded English Football League Highlights – ITV | 23 September 2023 1.6K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 23 September 2023 6.1K icon Watch LaterAdded Barcelona v Celta de Vigo Full Match – LaLiga | 23 September 2023 1.8K icon Watch LaterAdded 01:14:22 UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League – TNT Sports | 22 September 2023 1.8K