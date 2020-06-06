La Liga Players that Will Make a Return from Injury Upon League Start

The Spanish Football League La Liga has issued out a date when they will resume games after events were suspended due to coronavirus. Since the football season is now extended, there are some league superstars whom we thought their season was over due to massive injuries. But it is now that we are realising that they got their chance to play again. And if you believe they still have what it takes to prove themselves again, surely you can go on and place a bet and the best sportsbook now.

On that note, lets have a look on some of the La Liga superstars that will surely make a return once football resume.

Eden Hazard

The Real Madrid mercurial midfield underwent a very difficult period since his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid. The Belgian international has missed almost 30 games for Madrid this season so far. And the suspension of games might be something that he should be grateful of. He now has another chance to prove himself since he has been out for a very long time. The player has a lot to offer and this is the time for him to prove why he is worth so much.

Luis Suarez

He has been quite a player and no one can dispute his talent and the eye he has for scoring goals. The Uruguay international has proved to be one of the best forwards in the world ever since he was at Liverpool before making a move to Barcelona. At Barcelona he has bagged a lot of important goals. Currently he occupies 11 goals and seven assists in 17 La Liga appearances. Unfortunately, during the course of the season he suffered a horrendous injury sometimes in January. And ever since he has been side-lined without any hope of coming back this season.

Now that the season has been further extended surely Luis Suarez will be aiming to help Barcelona to win the title as he will eye to score more goals.

Now that the season has been further extended surely Luis Suarez will be aiming to help Barcelona to win the title as he will eye to score more goals.