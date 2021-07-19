La Liga Legends | El Classico | Barcelona Legends v Real Madrid Legends
The Barça Legends have lost the Clásico in Israel against the Real Madrid Leyendas. Despite going ahead thanks to a Ronaldinho penalty, the all-whites came out strong in the second half and scored through Munitis, Alfonso and De La Red, despite Jofre adding a second for the blaugrana