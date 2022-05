The ESPN FC crew preview Kylian Mbappe’s future as the Frenchman’s decision of returning to PSG or leaving for Real Madrid inches closer. Plus, the guys recap Pep Guardiola defending his players after Patrice Evra criticized their lack of leaders and Pablo Zabaleta reacts to Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City.

