Kosovo v England Full Match – Euro Qualifier | 17 November 2019

Kosovo v England – Mark Pougatch presents coverage of both teams’ concluding Group A fixture, held at Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina. September’s reverse fixture saw England claim a 5-3 victory in Southampton, but Kosovo will have taken heart from their second-half display after being 5-1 down at the break. Gareth Southgate will hope his side defend better on this occasion while matching the attacking vigour that was shown in the first half. With analysis from Lee Dixon, Roy Keane and Ashley Cole, and commentary by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.

