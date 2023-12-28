KLP scores but Eze and Olise strike back | Crystal Palace 3-1 Brentford | Premier League Highlights

Despite taking an early lead through Keane Lewis-Potter, Brentford were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

A superb cross from Mads Roerslev set up Lewis-Potter for the opener inside 90 seconds, as he stretched to poke home and put the Bees ahead.

But goals from Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze before half-time, followed by the former’s second strike after the break, consigned Thomas Frank’s side to defeat in south London.

