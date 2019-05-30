Klopp vs Poch: Battle of the Supermanagers – Channel 4 | 30 May 2019

A preview of the Uefa Champions League Final with an in-depth look at two of the world’s greatest football managers. Against the odds, Jürgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino have guided Liverpool and Spurs to the showdown in Madrid, in the most dramatic competition in living memory. This insightful documentary examines how the German and Argentine managers have gained cult status at their clubs through their unique methods and outstanding man management. Shining a light on what makes each manager tick, this programme features interviews with players, managers, club legends and fans. In an era of managerial mind games, what has allowed these two to succeed on club football’s biggest stage?