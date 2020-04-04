Kings Of Europe – The Chelsea Story | 2012

We’ll recall the events through the eyes of some of the men at the heart of the story, including Didier Drogba, John Terry, Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole and the triumphant caretaker manager, Roberto di Matteo.

A squad that was disunited under Andre Villas-Boas looked to be heading for an early exit from the competition when they lost 3-1 to Napoli in the last 16, but they launched an astonishing turnaround under Di Matteo.

A dramatic semi-final win over Barcelona, achieved despite the dismissal of skipper Terry in the Nou Camp, was then followed by a memorable penalty-shoot-out success over Bayern Munich on their own turf.

The players will share their recollections of that amazing night as we show you how a London club conquered European football for the first time.