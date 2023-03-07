Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL King decides twice: All FC Bayern goals against Paris Saint-Germain

King decides twice: All FC Bayern goals against Paris Saint-Germain

King decides twice: All FC Bayern goals against Paris Saint-Germain
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Brentford 3-2 Fulham | Premier League Highlights | Defeat In West London Derby

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Ahead of the second leg in the UCL round of 16 against PSG, we look back at all our goals against the reigning French champions – including Kingsley Coman’s decisive winning goal from the first leg!

► Wanna see more of Musiala, Müller, Davies & Co.? Subscribe now and hit the bell 🔔: https://fc.bayern/YouTubeAbo

FC Bayern Matchday Center: https://www.youtube.com/c/FCBayernMatchdayCenter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbayern
Snapchat: https://fc.bayern/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive
FC Bayern Newsletter: https://fc.bayern/newsletter_youtube

Previous Video
Premier League Review

Premier League Review – 7 March 2023

Next Video
Brentford 3-2 Fulham | Premier League Highlights | Defeat In West London Derby

Brentford 3-2 Fulham | Premier League Highlights | Defeat In West London Derby

Related videos

Top