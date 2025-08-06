Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall signs for Everton! ✍️🔵

Everton have completed the transfer of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year contract with the Blues until the end of June 2030 and becomes the Club’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window, following the permanent acquisition of Charly Alcaraz and additions of Thierno Barry, Mark Travers and Adam Aznou.

Subscribe to Everton Football Club’s official YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/2wtCEbB

Follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/everton

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/everton

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/everton

Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.