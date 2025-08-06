Home Leagues Premier League Everton FC Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall signs for Everton! ✍️🔵
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall signs for Everton! ✍️🔵
Everton have completed the transfer of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year contract with the Blues until the end of June 2030 and becomes the Club’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window, following the permanent acquisition of Charly Alcaraz and additions of Thierno Barry, Mark Travers and Adam Aznou.

