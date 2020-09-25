Home Cup Games Europa League KF Shkëndija v Tottenham Hotspur Highlights – UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round
KF Shkëndija v Tottenham Hotspur Highlights – UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round
Watch highlights from our 3-1 UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round win over KF Shkëndija with goals from Erik Lamela, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane.

