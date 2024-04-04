Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester United Keepsakes with Rasmus Højlund | Signing for Man United, first goal at Old Trafford & MORE! 🔴

Keepsakes with Rasmus Højlund | Signing for Man United, first goal at Old Trafford & MORE! 🔴

Keepsakes with Rasmus Højlund | Signing for Man United, first goal at Old Trafford & MORE! 🔴
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EXCLUSIVE: Jürgen Klopp downplays Liverpool title favourites tag & talks Man City vs Arsenal 🏆

Cancel

Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund shows TNT Sports a list of his five Keepsakes.

Watch Chelsea v Manchester United LIVE on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

From the front row to your front room. From the centre circle to your sofa. TNT Sports brings you closer to the live sport you love.

Get your Discovery + pass now to experience UEFA Champions League and Europa League drama, exclusive Premier League action, plus Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, Boxing, UFC, WWE and more ▶️ https://auth.discoveryplus.com/gb/product?flow=purchase

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tntsports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tntsports
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tntsports/
Website: https://www.tntsports.co.uk/

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
EXCLUSIVE: Jürgen Klopp downplays Liverpool title favourites tag & talks Man City vs Arsenal 🏆

EXCLUSIVE: Jürgen Klopp downplays Liverpool title favourites tag & talks Man City vs Arsenal 🏆

Related videos

Top