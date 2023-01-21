Home Leagues Premier League - EPL KDB MAKES FIFA 23 TOTY | INSIDE CITY 419

Watch the best behind-the-scenes moments from another action-packed week for City.

The latest instalment of Inside City starts with Pep Guardiola’s side being greeted onto the training field by one of our Academy teams – who couldn’t contain their excitement.

Following on from this, there’s a small matter of a Manchester derby and the visit of Spurs to the Etihad Stadium.

Elsewhere, a member of Pep Guardiola’s side is named in the FIFA 23 Team of the Year while the hard work continued on the training field.

