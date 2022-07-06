Home TV Show News and Interviews Kalvin Phillips Signs for Man City! | First Interview following his move from Leeds United!

In his first interview with the club Kalvin Phillips discuss his decision to come to the Premier League champions from his boyhood club, Leeds United. Playing under Marcelo Bielsa and the part his family play in his footballing life.

