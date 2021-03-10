Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Juventus vs Porto Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 9 March 2021
Juventus vs Porto Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 9 March 2021
1st half 2nd half Extra time and penalty if any Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half Extra time and penalty if any Post match

Juventus vs Porto Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 9 March 2021

Action from the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg tie between Juventus and Porto at the Juventus Stadium. Porto head into this tie with a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

