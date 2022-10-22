📪 Contact Us
Chelsea vs. Manchester United – team news and possible starting line-up | 22 October 2022
Porto v Benfica Full Match – Primeira Liga | 21 October 2022
Ajaccio v Paris Saint Germain Full Match – Ligue 1 | 21 October 2022
Juventus v Empoli Full Match – Serie A | 21 October 2022
Biggest surprises SO FAR in the Premier League season? | ESPN FC Extra Time
🚨 RONALDO REFUSED TO COME ON VS. TOTTENHAM 🚨 FULL REACTION | ESPN FC
Highlights | Resumo: FC Porto 0-1 Benfica (Liga 22/23 #10)
Welcome To The Weekend – 21 October 2022
Chelsea vs. Manchester United – team news and possible starting line-up | 22 October 2022
Welcome To The Weekend – 21 October 2022
Premier League Preview – 22 October 2022
The Big Interview – David de Gea
LaLiga Highlights Show – 21 October 2022
Barcelona v Villarreal Full Match – La Liga | 20 October 2022
Elche v Real Madrid Full Match – La Liga | 19 October 2022
04:55
KARIM BENZEMA BALLON DOR 2022 | Real Madrid
14:25
Partick Thistle Take Top Spot In The League Table | Lower League Matchweek 10 Round Up | cinch SPFL
30:02
Six of the best for Celtic against Hibs | Premiership Matchweek 10 Round Up | cinch SPFL
05:37
Celtic 6-1 Hibernian | Hat-Trick & 100th Celtic Goal for Forrest! | cinch Premiership
05:08
Ross County v Dundee United | Watt Earns Draw as United Go Three Unbeaten | cinch Premiership
English Football League Highlights – ITV | 19 October 2022
icon
02:15
Six goals and FOUR red cards?! 🟥 | Sheff Utd 3-3 Blackpool | Championship Highlights
English Football League Highlights – ITV | 15 October 2022
icon
02:02
Hornets return to winning ways! | Watford 2-1 Norwich | Championship Highlights
Juventus v Empoli Full Match – Serie A | 21 October 2022
03:25
Juventus-Empoli 4-0 | Rabiot scores twice in thumping home win : Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23
05:20
Big nights await in Florence and Rome | Promo | Round 11 | Serie A 2022/23
09:22
Lautaro Martinez back on the scoresheet! | Every Goal | Round 10 | Serie A 2022/23
05:00
Mané wins Socrates Award & is ranked 2nd place in the Ballon d'Or voting | Highlights
Bundesliga Highlights Show – 17 October 2022
02:04
Werder Bremen – 1. FSV Mainz 05 0-2 | Highlights | Matchday 10 – Bundesliga 2022/23
02:04
VfL Wolfsburg – Borussia Mgladbach 2-2 | Highlights | Matchday 10 – Bundesliga 2022/23
Ajaccio v Paris Saint Germain Full Match – Ligue 1 | 21 October 2022
Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 18 October 2022
Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 11 October 2022
Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 4 October 2022
UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – 13 October 2022
UEFA Champions League Tonight – BT Sport | 12 October 2022
Barcelona v Inter Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 12 October 2022
Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 12 October 2022
Arsenal v PSV Full Match – Europa League | 20 October 2022
04:39
Arsenal v PSV (1-0) | Xhaka Scores Winner As Gunners Secure Progression | Europa League Highlights
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League – Highlights Show | 14 October 2022
UEFA Europa League Highlights Show – BT Sports | 14 October 2022
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League – Highlights Show | 14 October 2022
West Ham United v Anderlecht Full Match – UEFA Europa Conference | 13 October 2022
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Magazine – 13 October 2022
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Highlights Show – 7 October 2022
18:07
First Round Draw | Emirates FA Cup 22-23
25:56
🏆Liverpools Journey to Winning The Emirates FA Cup 2021-22
07:23
The 𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 Goals From The 2021-22 Season | Screamers From Kane, Armstrong & Olise 🚀
03:47
Chelsea 3-2 Manchester City | Sam Kerr Double Seals FA Cup Victory | FA Cup Highlights
Carabao Cup Highlights – ITV | 24 August 2022
20:40
LIVE! Carabao Cup Second Round Draw! 🏆
16:41
We Have To Wait On Last-Minute Decisions On Thiago and N'Golo | Tottenham v Chelsea | Carabao Cup
00:55
EFL postpones Liverpool v Arsenal Carabao Cup tie due to Covid cases
07:53
RESUMEN | Real Betis Balompié 1-1 (5-4) Valencia CF | Copa del Rey | Final
04:42
RESUMEN | Athletic Club 1-1 Valencia CF | Copa del Rey | Semifinales (ida)
04:42
RESUMEN | Real Sociedad 0-4 Real Betis | Copa del Rey | Cuartos de final
Athletic Club v Real Madrid Full Match – Copa del Rey | 3 February 2022
03:32
Juventus 2-4 Inter | Inter Win the Coppa Italia! | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22
Juventus v Inter Full Match – Coppa Italia | 11 May 2022
01:20
Road to the final | Inter | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22
01:20
Road to the final | Juventus | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22
Paris Saint Germain v Nice Full Match – Coupe de France | 31 January 2022
Monaco vs Paris Saint Germain Full Match – Premier League | 19 May 2021
Paris Saint Germain vs Angers SCO Full Match – Coupe de France | 21 April 2021
Paris Saint Germain vs Lille Full Madrid – Coupe de France | 17 March 2021
Viktoria Köln v FC Bayern München Full Match – DFB Pokal | 31 August 2022
03:08
Behrens scores first double! | Mannheim vs. Union Berlin 1-3 | Highlights | DFB-Pokal 2. Round
02:54
Modeste-Double secures the win! | VfB Stuttgart – 1. FC Köln 0-2 | Highlights | DFB-Pokal 2. Runde
03:08
Tough Victory for RBL | SV Babelsberg vs. RB Leipzig 0-1 | Highlights | DFB-Pokal 2. Round
02:00
HIGHLIGHTS | Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt | UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt Full Match – UEFA Super Cup | 10 August 2022
Chelsea vs Villarreal Full Match – UEFA Super Cup 2021 | 11 August 2021
Chelsea vs Villarreal Preview – UEFA Super Cup 2021 | 11 August 2021
03:45
Inter 2-1 Juventus | A last-second winner by Alexis Sanchez! | Supercoppa Frecciarossa 2022
Inter v Juventus Full Match – Super Cup | 12 January 2022
Juventus vs Napoli Full Match – Supercoppa Italiana | 20 January 2021
Juventus vs Lazio Full Match – Super Cup Italia 2019 | 22 December 2
05:26
Rangers 1-0 Dundee | Early Steven Davis Header Enough To See Off Dundee | Premier Sports Cup
06:00
Motherwell 0-4 Celtic | Celtic Cruise Through To The Semi-Finals | Premier Sports Cup
06:42
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United | Kilmarnock Reach League Cup Semi-Finals | Premier Sports Cup
06:10
Ross County 1-4 Celtic | The Hoops Preserve Unbeaten Run | Premier Sports Cup
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 19 October 2022
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 16 October 2022
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 15 October 2022
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 9 October 2022
04:02
03:25
LaLiga Highlights Show – 21 October 2022
Premier League Review – 21 October 2022
04:02
03:25
07:26
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea | Extended Highlights | Premier League
01:57
Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa | Premier League Highlights | Back To Winning Ways
04:39
Arsenal v PSV (1-0) | Xhaka Scores Winner As Gunners Secure Progression | Europa League Highlights
03:07
Ten Hags Reds outplay Contes Spurs 👊 | Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham | Premier League Highlights
02:31
Almiron scores stunning winner 💫 | Newcastle 1-0 Everton | Premier League Highlights
02:55
Saints climb out of relegation zone 📈 Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton | Premier League Highlights
Juventus v Empoli Full Match – Serie A | 21 October 2022
Porto v Benfica Full Match – Primeira Liga | 21 October 2022
Ajaccio v Paris Saint Germain Full Match – Ligue 1 | 21 October 2022
03:25
Juventus-Empoli 4-0 | Rabiot scores twice in thumping home win : Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23
05:20
Big nights await in Florence and Rome | Promo | Round 11 | Serie A 2022/23
Barcelona v Villarreal Full Match – La Liga | 20 October 2022
Leicester City v Leeds United Full Match – Premier League | 20 October 2022
