Juventus after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | confirm signing of Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus and Barcelona have approached Arsenal over the loan signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There is no offer on the table as yet and it would be a difficult deal to do given Aubameyang’s wages, thought to be around £350,000 a week.

This comes as Juventus completed the signing of striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, with the Serbia international joining Juve on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Arsenal were admirers of the 22-year-old but were unable to meet Fiorentina’s asking price.

