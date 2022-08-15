Home Review Show Highlights Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo | Goals and Highlights: Round 1 | Serie A 2022/23

Juve’s stellar attack shines at the Allianz Stadium as Di Maria opens his account with the Bianconeri and Vlahovic kicks off his campaign with a brace | Serie A 2022/23

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
