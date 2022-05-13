Home Review Show Highlights Juventus 2-2 Lazio | A goal-ridden draw at the Juventus Stadium | Serie A 2021/22

Juventus 2-2 Lazio | A goal-ridden draw at the Juventus Stadium | Serie A 2021/22

Chiellini’s last game in Turin was not for the faint-hearted as Lazio closed the 2-gol gap right at the death with a strike from Milinkovic-Savic | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

