Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo | Vlahovic sends Juve to the semifinals | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22

Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo | Vlahovic sends Juve to the semifinals | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22

Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo | Vlahovic sends Juve to the semifinals | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22
Sassuolo take the hosts right to the end but Vlahovic proves once again why Juve decided to go the extra mile to sign him and guarantees the Bianconeri a place in the semifinals where they’ll face the Serbian’s former side Fiorentina | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

