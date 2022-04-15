Home Cup Games Coppa Italia Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina | Juventus Will Meet Inter in the Coppa Final! | Coppa Italia 2021/22

Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina | Juventus Will Meet Inter in the Coppa Final! | Coppa Italia 2021/22

Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina | Juventus Will Meet Inter in the Coppa Final! | Coppa Italia 2021/22
Juventus set up a Coppa Italia final with Inter after goals from Bernardeschi and Danilo.

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
