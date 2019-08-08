Jürgen Klopp’s pre-match press conference – Liverpool v Norwich

Watch in full as the boss speaks the media ahead of Liverpool’s first game of the season, as they open the 2019/20 Premier League campaign against Norwich City at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that it id “not really likely” Liverpool will make any further deals before the transfer deadline. Liverpool will play Norwich on August 9 in the opening game of the Premier League.

The Reds finished one point behind eventual title winners Manchester City last season before going on to lift the UEFA Champions League in June.