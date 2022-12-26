Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Jürgen Klopps Christmas Message 2022

Jürgen Klopps Christmas Message 2022

Jürgen Klopps Christmas Message 2022
The Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, delivers a message to Reds fans all around the world in reflection of the past year gone by and looking forwards to new challenges ahead in 2023. From everyone at Liverpool FC, have a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.

#Liverpool #LFC

