Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Jurgen Klopp pre-match press conference – Liverpool v Real Madrid
Jurgen Klopp pre-match press conference – Liverpool v Real Madrid
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 13 April 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
39 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Jurgen Klopp pre-match press conference – Liverpool v Real Madrid

Klopp previews Real Madrid tie
Press conference with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of their Champions League quarter final second leg match against Real Madrid at Anfield.

Previous Video
Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola pre-match press conference – Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City

Next Video
PSG v Bayern Munich

Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 13 April 2021

Related videos

Top