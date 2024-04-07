Jurgen Klopp Post-match Press Conference – Manchester United v Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp tried his best to remain calm after Liverpool dropped points in the title race with a 2-2 draw at Man Utd.

Liverpool entered the weekend top of the Premier League, but slipped to second with their draw at Man Utd.

It means Liverpool no longer have the fate of the Premier League title in their hands, but Klopp is keen to remain level headed with still plenty of games to go.

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1

Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball

Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/

Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en

Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #sport #liverpoolfc #liverpool #lfc #jurgenklopp #klopp #premierleague #epl #pl #pressconference