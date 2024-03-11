Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Post-match press conference – Liverpool v Man City

Jürgen Klopp speaks to the media following the entertaining 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Premier League where an Alexis Mac Allister cancelled out an opener from John Stones.

