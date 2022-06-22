Jurgen Klopp calls Sadio Mane a modern-day Liverpool icon as striker completes move to Bayern Munich

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool’s fans to “respect” Mane’s move to Germany and has labelled the forward one of the club’s “greatest ever players”.

The 55-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com: “It’s a big moment. There is no point in anyone trying to pretend otherwise.

“One of Liverpool’s greatest ever players is leaving and we must acknowledge how significant this is.

“He leaves with our gratitude and our love. He leaves with his status among the greats guaranteed. And, yes, he leaves in a moment where he is one of the best players in world football.

“But we must not dwell on what we now lose, instead celebrate what we were privileged to have.

Melissa Reddy discussed Sadio Mane’s legacy at Liverpool and gave her thoughts on how the transfer market may change in the future and if we’ll see more transfers between Premier League rivals.

