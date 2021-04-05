Jürgen Klopp and Diogo Jota pre-match press conference – Real Madrid v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League
Watch as Jürgen Klopp and Diogo Jota speak to the media, ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League quarter final in Madrid.