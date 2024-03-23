Home International Games England Jude Can’t Stop Scoring! Mainoo’s First Session & Maddison’s INCREDIBLE Accuracy 🎯 | England

Watch the Three Lions turn up the heat in their first training session of 2024 as they prepare to take on Brazil at Wembley on the 23rd of March. Jude Bellingham continues his goal-scoring form, Kobbie Mainoo’s first training session & James Maddison’s incredible pass accuracy.

