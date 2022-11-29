Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Jude Bellingham Transfer Update ⚠️ PSG confirm interest, but Liverpool still frontrunners

Jude Bellingham Transfer Update ⚠️ PSG confirm interest, but Liverpool still frontrunners

Jude Bellingham Transfer Update ⚠️ PSG confirm interest, but Liverpool still frontrunners
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Cambridge United v West Ham United | Club Friendlies | Live Match

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that the club ARE interested in signing Jude Bellingham.
The Borussia Dortmund player has been linked with moves to Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
McTominay’s Banter, Final Prep Work & More 🇪🇸 | INSIDE TRAINING 👀

McTominay’s Banter, Final Prep Work & More 🇪🇸 | INSIDE TRAINING 👀

Next Video
Cambridge United v West Ham United | Club Friendlies | Live Match

Cambridge United v West Ham United | Club Friendlies | Live Match

Related videos

Top