Jude Bellingham Transfer Update ⚠️ PSG confirm interest, but Liverpool still frontrunners

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that the club ARE interested in signing Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund player has been linked with moves to Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball

►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf