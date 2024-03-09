Jude Bellingham is better than I was | Michael Ballacks Five Greatest Bundesliga Players 🇩🇪

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Germany legend Michael Ballack joins Jeff Stelling to discuss his Top 5 Bundesliga players.

Which midfielder was the best player Michael Ballack played with during his career? Who has seen off all-comers at Bayern Munich? Who has changed the way his position on the football pitch is played?

As well as picking his Top 5, Ballack gives his opinion on England’s Jude Bellingham, marks out what has impressed him about Xabi Alonso’s managerial career so far and recalls how he felt when his former clubs Chelsea and Bayern Munich contested the 2012 Champions League Final.

Football’s Greatest is a Folding Pocket production with BBC Studios.

