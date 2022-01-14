Jose Mourinho under consideration to become next Everton manager

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Jose Mourinho is under consideration to become the next Everton manager.

An official approach has yet to be made to Mourinho’s current club Roma by Everton but owner Farhad Moshiri is contemplating the prospect of bringing the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss to Goodison Park.

Another name being considered by the Everton owner is former Porto and Fenerbahce manager Vitor Pereira, who was in the running for the job before Carlo Ancelotti was appointed.

Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney remain strong possibilities for the position as the wide-ranging search for Rafa Benitez’s replacement continues.

Duncan Ferguson was appointed caretaker manager following a training ground visit by chairman Bill Kenwright. As the former striker took training for the first time Kenwright addressed the players and staff ahead of a crucial game on Saturday at home to Aston Villa.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #Everton

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf